HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

