HCR Wealth Advisors Invests $289,000 in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,280,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,736 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 409,592 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,292,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PPR opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 162,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $838,904.88. Insiders purchased 8,136,215 shares of company stock valued at $41,226,310 over the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

