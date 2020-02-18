HCR Wealth Advisors Invests $202,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

