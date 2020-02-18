HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 965 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.