HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after buying an additional 1,818,237 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,639,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,591,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,913 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,282,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,892,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

