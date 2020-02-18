Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) declared a dividend on Friday, November 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Harvest Capital Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years. Harvest Capital Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 105.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,166. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56 and a beta of 0.68. Harvest Capital Credit has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

