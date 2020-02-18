Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (LON:HWSL) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (LON:HWSL) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HWSL stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.75) on Tuesday. Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.50 ($1.30). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.56.
Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Company Profile
