GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
GWA traded up A$0.05 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$3.95 ($2.80). 2,826,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. GWA Group has a fifty-two week low of A$2.80 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.93 ($2.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.39.
About GWA Group
Featured Article: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for GWA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.