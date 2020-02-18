GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

GWA traded up A$0.05 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$3.95 ($2.80). 2,826,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. GWA Group has a fifty-two week low of A$2.80 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.93 ($2.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.39.

About GWA Group

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and international markets. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, tapware, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, and bathroom accessories under the Caroma, Dorf, Clark, Fowler, Stylus, Emco, Schell, Virtu, and Sanitron brands.

