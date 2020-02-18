Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $214.76

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $214.76 and traded as low as $180.20. Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at $181.20, with a volume of 441,618 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 214.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

