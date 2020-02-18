Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GWRE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

NYSE GWRE traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $122.31. 17,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,231,000.00, a PEG ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $465,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,070.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $149,261.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $6,003,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8,836.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.