GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.29. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 31,842 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of GSE Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVP. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GSE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GSE Systems by 169.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GSE Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.