Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.21

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.21 and last traded at $66.15, with a volume of 21483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

Several research firms have commented on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

