Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 1.2% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,637 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

FMB opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $56.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

