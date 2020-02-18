Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,865 Shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medley Capital were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medley Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medley Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Medley Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Medley Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medley Capital by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 98,032 shares during the period. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medley Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE MCC opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Medley Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 207.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. Equities analysts expect that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Medley Capital news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 598,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Medley Capital Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.