Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,573 Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,523,000 after buying an additional 384,196 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 502.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.95.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

