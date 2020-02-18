Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. TPG Specialty Lending accounts for approximately 4.6% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 65,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 1.8% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

