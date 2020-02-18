Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 150.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,435 shares during the period. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust accounts for about 2.6% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $23.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PMT. Compass Point began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

