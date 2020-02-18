Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in BorgWarner by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in BorgWarner by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in BorgWarner by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in BorgWarner by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

