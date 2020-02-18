Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 59,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,938,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of VB opened at $169.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $170.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.42.

