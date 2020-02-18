Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after acquiring an additional 340,141 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wellington Shields downgraded Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

MIDD opened at $113.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.57. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

