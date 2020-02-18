Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $87,000 in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $165.97 on Tuesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $166.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

