Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $168,000 in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 904,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 865.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 488,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after acquiring an additional 437,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $87.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Argus upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

