Gratus Capital LLC Sells 364 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

