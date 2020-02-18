Gratus Capital LLC Has $623,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

American Water Works stock opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.