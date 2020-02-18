Graphcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00321522 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013390 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029646 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000448 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000810 BTC.

About Graphcoin

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

