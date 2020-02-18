Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 2,980 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Nordstrom by 38.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 517,324 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nordstrom by 208.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Nordstrom by 2,153.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 323,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 309,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $10,101,000. 63.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $48.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,759,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.74.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

