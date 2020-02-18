Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 4,155 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after buying an additional 682,231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $93.14.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.84.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

