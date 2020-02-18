Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $900,000 Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $260.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.79. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.