Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $32.61 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Diageo comprises about 3.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $32,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 169.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DEO. ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $161.94 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.97 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.63%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

