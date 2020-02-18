Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $23.65 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals comprises 2.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $23,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $255.37 on Tuesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.99 and a 1-year high of $256.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.78.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.83.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

