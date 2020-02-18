Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $13.18 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $2,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $2,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BC. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

BC opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.