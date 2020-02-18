Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $117.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.96. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

