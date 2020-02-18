Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target Increased to GBX 370 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target for the company. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 316.43 ($4.16).

GRI opened at GBX 339.80 ($4.47) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 205.60 ($2.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 318 ($4.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 270.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In other Grainger news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 106 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($390.42).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

