Golub Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Golub Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,240,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,533,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.12. 4,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,526. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.97 and a one year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

