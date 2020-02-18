Golub Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Golub Group LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,166 shares during the period. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 250.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $20,723,000. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.10. The company had a trading volume of 244,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.