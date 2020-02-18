Golub Group LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Golub Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 514.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

CVX stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $109.42. 1,178,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,534. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

