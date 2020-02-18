Golub Group LLC Has $67.55 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Golub Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,259,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,824 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Golub Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $67,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.