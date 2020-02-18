Golub Group LLC Buys 2,188 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Golub Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 3.2% of Golub Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $39,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,190,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,438,259,000 after purchasing an additional 498,861 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $193,410.89. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

