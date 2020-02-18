Golub Group LLC Boosts Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Golub Group LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,368 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761,520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,805,000 after purchasing an additional 76,197 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,620,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 153,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,266. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 62.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.