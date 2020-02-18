Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) to Neutral

Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS COBJF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Telecommunication Services.

