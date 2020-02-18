Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Golden Share Resources Corp (CVE:GSH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94.

Golden Share Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 75% interest in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Band-Ore project located to the west of the town of Thunder Bay in the province of Ontario.

