Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.17

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 1595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.
GDEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28, a PEG ratio of 156.68 and a beta of 1.55.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)
Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.
