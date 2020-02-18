Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.17

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 1595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

GDEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28, a PEG ratio of 156.68 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

