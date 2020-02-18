GoldCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $440,446.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $440,446.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00753837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000388 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000317 BTC.

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

