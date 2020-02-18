Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,055 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $87.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

