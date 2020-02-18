Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,471 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65,031 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 397.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 101,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.