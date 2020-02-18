Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,279 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 0.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,894,000 after buying an additional 828,231 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after purchasing an additional 652,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,800,000 after purchasing an additional 597,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.48.

NYSE CVS opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

