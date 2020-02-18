Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

CVX opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

