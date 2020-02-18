Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iqvia by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after buying an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iqvia by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,027,000 after buying an additional 712,968 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after buying an additional 592,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iqvia by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after buying an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $163.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $130.77 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Iqvia’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

