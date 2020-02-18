Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 858 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $338.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.90 and its 200-day moving average is $310.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.10 and a 52-week high of $339.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.