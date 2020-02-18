Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,859 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,433 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,268,000 after purchasing an additional 535,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

